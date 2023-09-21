Briefing

ByteDance Retaliated after Racism Complaints, Black Ex-Employees Allege

By
Erin Woo
· · Source: The Information

Two former employees of TikTok are alleging that ByteDance, the parent company of the social media app TikTok, retaliated against them after they complained about racial discrimination. Nnete Matima and Joël Carter, who are Black, filed a class action charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday, alleging that the discrimination and retaliation they faced is part of a...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy google
YouTube Ushers in Fresh Wave of Creator AI Tools
By Kaya Yurieff · Sept. 21, 2023 2:42 PM PDT
YouTube's new generative AI feature, Dream Screen, creates photos and videos based on creators' prompts. Photo via YouTube
Startups this year have been busy launching artificial intelligence tools, from chatbots to editing features, aimed at lightening creators’ workloads. Now YouTube is the first of the major social platforms to go hard on its own AI offerings for creators. At its Made on YouTube event in New York on Thursday, the Google-owned company made several announcements including Dream Screen, a new...
Latest Briefs
 
Snapchat’s Subscription Product Has 5 Million Paying Users
By Kaya Yurieff · Sept. 21, 2023
Apple Pushes Back In-House Designed 5G Modem to 2025
By Wayne Ma · Sept. 21, 2023
Broadcom Shares Slide After Google Considers Taking AI Chips In-House
By Wayne Ma · Sept. 21, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
OpenAI's Greg Brockman (left) and Google's Demis Hassabis (right). Photos by Getty.
AI Agenda google ai
OpenAI Hustles to Beat Google to Launch ‘Multimodal’ LLM
By Jon Victor
As fall approaches, Google and OpenAI are locked in a good ol’ fashioned software race, aiming to launch the next generation of large-language models: multimodal.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive google ai
Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI
By Jon Victor
Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of its highly anticipated conversational artificial intelligence software, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
From left, a Google TPU, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian. Photos via Getty, Google and YouTube.
Exclusive google semiconductors
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier
By Wayne Ma, Anissa Gardizy and Jon Victor
Google executives have extensively discussed dropping Broadcom as a supplier of artificial intelligence chips as early as 2027, according to a person with direct knowledge of the effort.
Org Charts enterprise Finance
The People in Power at Tech Private Equity Juggernaut Thoma Bravo
By Rachel Graf
Orlando Bravo may be the face of Thoma Bravo, but he’s not the only one calling the shots. The hard-charging, helicopter-riding managing partner has become the most recognizable person at the software-focused private equity firm.
Gigafund co-founders Luke Nosek and Stephen Oskoui. Art by Clark Miller; Oskoui photo courtesy Gigafund.
The Big Read space entertainment
The Elon Musk Investors With Dreams of a New Social Order
By Julia Black
In February 2021, a Mormon film producer named Jeffrey Harmon returned home to Provo, Utah, raving about an exclusive gathering he’d just attended in Austin, Tex.
Flexport founder Ryan Petersen. Photos via Getty and Flexport.
e-commerce
Can Ryan Petersen Fix Flexport?
By Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt
Ryan Petersen was getting antsy. This March, Petersen had handed over the CEO job at Flexport—the logistics company he’d founded a decade earlier, which had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation in 2022—to veteran Amazon executive Dave Clark.