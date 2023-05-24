Huang Linbin, an executive in ByteDance’s videogame division, is departing as the unit struggles to produce online-game blockbusters in China and elsewhere, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Last year the videogame unit laid off a substantial number of employees, according to current and former employees. Huang was in charge of one of the company’s game development studios...
It’s been refreshing to hear BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti declare that the era of media riding social media is over. But it’s depressing to hear his views on what’s next.Today, BuzzFeed announced a chatbot that helps people find recipes and said it hopes to charge subscription fees for similar services in the future. It’s part of the company’s pivot to focus more on revenue and profits and build...
