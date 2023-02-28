Latest Articles

Facing Weak Demand for Its Pricey Solar Roof, Tesla Plans Changes By Becky Peterson · Feb. 28, 2023 6:00 AM PST

In 2016, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled one of the innovative products for which he’s become famous: roof tiles that incorporate solar panels. The resulting solar roof, as Musk called it, would be beautiful, environmentally beneficial—and cheaper than a conventional roof with separate solar panels, he said. That summer, Musk published a second “master plan” for Tesla on...