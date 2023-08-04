Briefing

Cash App Drives Block Revenue Growth

By
Mark Matousek
· · Source: The Information

Block’s revenue grew 26% year over year, to $5.5 billion, during the second quarter, driven by a 36% increase in revenue from the fintech firm’s Cash App payments app, which reached $3.6 billion. Cash App saw a 43% jump in revenue from subscriptions and services, which includes transaction fees from Cash App’s debit card and quicker deposits for users. Cash App’s monthly active users grew to 54...

The Briefing markets amazon
Apple Services Salvage a Blah Quarter
By Akash Pasricha · Aug. 3, 2023 5:11 PM PDT
Photo by Getty
Apple services to the rescue! The part of Apple’s business that includes the App Store and various subscription services was the star of the show in the company’s fiscal third quarter, which ended July 1. It’s a star the company badly needed, too. Total revenue at Apple dropped for the third consecutive quarter, shrinking 1% year over year. At the crux of the issue: iPhone, Mac and iPad sales...
By Mark Matousek · Aug. 3, 2023
Fintech VC Firm Ribbit Capital Raises $800 Million Fund
By Kate Clark · Aug. 3, 2023
Discord Lays Off 4% of Workforce
By Mark Matousek · Aug. 3, 2023
Photo via Clutter.com.
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash.
Reed Jobs. Photo via Emerson Collective.
Deals startups venture capital
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Reed Jobs, son of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and his spouse, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is leaving his mother’s Emerson Collective to start his own venture capital fund, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
By Paris Martineau
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with one of the company's graphics processing units. Photo by Getty.
semiconductors ai
In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ Customers
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia plays favorites with its newest, much-sought-after chips for artificial intelligence, steering them to small cloud providers who compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google .
Org Charts startups
Plaid’s Leadership Evolves to Prove It’s Not a One-Hit Wonder
By Mark Matousek
Plaid is at a crossroads. The financial technology company has been pushing new services and inking deals with companies such as automakers as it attempts to diversify beyond its business of selling software that connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial services firms like Robinhood and Venmo.
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube graphic during the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27. Photo by AP.
Exclusive google media/telecom
Hollywood’s Pain Is YouTube’s Advertising Gain
By Sahil Patel
The Hollywood labor strikes have proven a boon for YouTube, with Google’s video-streaming service luring television ad buyers who are worried about committing to traditional TV ads while actors and writers remain on the picket lines.