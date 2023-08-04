Block’s revenue grew 26% year over year, to $5.5 billion, during the second quarter, driven by a 36% increase in revenue from the fintech firm’s Cash App payments app, which reached $3.6 billion. Cash App saw a 43% jump in revenue from subscriptions and services, which includes transaction fees from Cash App’s debit card and quicker deposits for users. Cash App’s monthly active users grew to 54...
Apple Services Salvage a Blah Quarter
Apple Services Salvage a Blah Quarter
Apple services to the rescue! The part of Apple’s business that includes the App Store and various subscription services was the star of the show in the company’s fiscal third quarter, which ended July 1. It’s a star the company badly needed, too. Total revenue at Apple dropped for the third consecutive quarter, shrinking 1% year over year. At the crux of the issue: iPhone, Mac and iPad sales...
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
Deals startups venture capital
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
The Big Read microsoft startups
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Org Charts startups
Plaid’s Leadership Evolves to Prove It’s Not a One-Hit Wonder
Plaid is at a crossroads. The financial technology company has been pushing new services and inking deals with companies such as automakers as it attempts to diversify beyond its business of selling software that connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial services firms like Robinhood and Venmo.
Exclusive google media/telecom
Hollywood’s Pain Is YouTube’s Advertising Gain