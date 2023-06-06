Latest Articles

startups venture capital

Sequoia Capital’s U.S. Partners May Reap China Gains Even After Split By Kate Clark, Juro Osawa and Natasha Mascarenhas · June 6, 2023 2:09 PM PDT

Sequoia Capital on Tuesday told investors that by the first quarter of next year it would fully separate its U.S. and China venture capital operations, ending an 18-year run during which Sequoia Capital China became China’s most successful VC firm and drove outsize returns for Sequoia’s global investors. But the separation, anticipated for years and related to a growing geopolitical...