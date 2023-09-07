Charter Communications CEO Chris Winfrey suggested that if Charter cannot reach a deal to continue carrying Disney’s TV networks, the cable operator would end up offering a smaller package of general-entertainment channels that would cost consumers less and could over time allow Charter’s TV business to grow again. Winfrey acknowledged, however, that losing Disney’s channels, including ESPN,...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy startups
How Brands Are Turning College Students into Influencers
A decade ago, companies tapped college students to hand out t-shirts, rep their gear (think: wearing a Red Bull backpack to class), and give out flyers on university campuses. Now, many of these college ambassador programs are turning college students into mini influencers. For beauty company Clinique, for example, students create and post content on Instagram and TikTok to “create buzz” about...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Scene and Heard culture
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’