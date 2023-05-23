Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPTRead more

ChatGPT is Using Microsoft’s Bing to Deliver Answers

Aaron Holmes
Source: The Information

OpenAI’s ChatGPT chat app is using Microsoft’s Bing search engine to answer questions using real-time information, the two companies said Tuesday. ChatGPT was initially trained on data scraped from across the internet but previously had a knowledge cutoff after 2021, making it unable to answer questions about current events. Earlier this year, Google upped the ante by launching a ChatGPT rival,...

Opinion startups
Black Founders Needed SVB
By Rodney Williams · May 23, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
My first SXSW was 11 years ago. Arriving there in 2012 with just an idea for my first company—a secure communications platform called Lisnr—was scary, to say the least. I wasn’t on any event lists. But more than that, there wasn’t any programming aimed at encouraging Black founders, or even seemingly any desire to do so. I kept attending SXSW over the years as both my...
JPMorgan Adds More Former SVB Tech Bankers
By Michael Roddan · May 23, 2023
Comcast Unveils New Online TV Bundle, Including Peacock
By Sahil Patel · May 23, 2023
Workers at a Veho facility in Atlanta in 2021. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
By Ann Gehan
After landing nearly $300 million from investors including SoftBank and Tiger Global Management in back-to-back funding rounds in late 2021 and early 2022, delivery startup Veho planned an ambitious expansion that would bring its home dropoff services to 50 cities across the U.S.
Sridhar Ramaswamy. Photo by Getty
Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push
By Kevin McLaughlin, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Database software provider Snowflake has been in advanced talks to acquire Neeva, a search startup founded by former top Google ad tech executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.
What'll you have? Expensify CEO and founder David Barrett has high hopes for his workspace-cafe-lounge concept in San Francisco. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 culture
A Lounge, an Office and a Strike Against Silicon Valley’s ‘Factory Mentality’
By Jon Steinberg
On May 9, Expensify issued a quarterly earnings report that even its likable longtime CEO couldn’t soften.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive Finance
PayPal, Under Shareholder Pressure, Looks to Sell Xoom
By Cory Weinberg and Maria Heeter
PayPal has been seeking buyers for Xoom, a service that allows people to transfer money internationally, according to a person familiar with the matter.
From left, Major League Pickleball owners Dude Perfect, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mark Cuban, Naomi Osaka, Kate Upton, David Dobrik, LeBron James and Tom Brady. Photo-composite by Clark Miller. Gary Vaynerchuk by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg, Kate Upton by Humberto Vidal, Lebron James by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images.
The Big Read culture
The Hot New Trophy Asset: A Pro Pickleball Team
By Abram Brown
It was power lunch hour in midtown Manhattan and Central Park’s new pickleball courts had filled up with the type of sporty executives who once preferred to talk business over 18 holes of golf.
Art via Shutterstock
Dealmaker venture capital
An Accelerator Implodes, Leaving Founders in Shock
By Kate Clark
If you ask a startup founder what they look for in an accelerator program, they’d probably hope for access to startup veterans and connections to prominent venture capitalists.