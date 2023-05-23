Latest Articles

Opinion startups

Black Founders Needed SVB By Rodney Williams · May 23, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

My first SXSW was 11 years ago. Arriving there in 2012 with just an idea for my first company—a secure communications platform called Lisnr—was scary, to say the least. I wasn’t on any event lists. But more than that, there wasn’t any programming aimed at encouraging Black founders, or even seemingly any desire to do so. I kept attending SXSW over the years as both my...