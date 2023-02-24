Latest Articles

Stripe’s Search for Billions Nears an End, But It Hasn’t Been Easy By Maria Heeter, Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark · Feb. 24, 2023 1:04 PM PST

A place on Stripe’s roster of investors was once one of the most exclusive and highly coveted seats in tech. To raise the billions of dollars it now needs, Stripe has had to open the door very wide—and even then not everyone has rushed in. Stripe is close to lining up investment commitments for the $4 billion fundraising in a deal expected to close next month, a person familiar with...