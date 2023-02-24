Wall Street’s biggest banks are reminding staff not to use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot at work out of concern that doing so may inadvertently breach record keeping rules, Bloomberg reported on Friday. JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, among others, have in recent days warned employees not to use unapproved third party software for work purposes, which includes...
Stripe’s Search for Billions Nears an End, But It Hasn’t Been Easy
A place on Stripe’s roster of investors was once one of the most exclusive and highly coveted seats in tech. To raise the billions of dollars it now needs, Stripe has had to open the door very wide—and even then not everyone has rushed in. Stripe is close to lining up investment commitments for the $4 billion fundraising in a deal expected to close next month, a person familiar with...
