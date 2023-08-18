Latest Articles

You Should Kill Your Startup, R.I.P Globalization By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 18, 2023 11:26 AM PDT

This was a fun “More or Less” episode. I enjoyed listening to Sam and Dave reminisce about some of their, shall we say, less successful investments. I then asked Sam for his strategy in venture capital. I was bemused by the answer. Later in the show, we moved to another tricky topic: the future of the not-so-global internet. Hope you enjoy. Links below. Spotify Apple ...