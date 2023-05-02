Latest Articles

JPMorgan’s First Republic Deal Is a Home Run By Martin Peers · May 1, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

Talk about mixed feelings. Anyone who banks with First Republic is surely feeling relieved today, now that JPMorgan Chase has essentially taken over the bank in a rescue deal brokered by the federal government. After weeks of worrisome headlines and a steadily falling stock price, this is a good outcome for customers—even if it’s a disaster for shareholders. Still, we’ll miss (yes, I’m a...