Briefing

Chime Hires First Chief Product Officer

By
Mark Matousek
· · Source: The Information

Chime on Thursday named Madhu Muthukumar as the company’s first chief product officer. Muthukumar joins Chime from Notion, where he also held the chief product officer role. He had previously worked as a product executive and manager at Robinhood and Twitter. Throughout its 11-year history, Chime has become known for its consumer friendly banking products, such as no-fee checking accounts and...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy startups
How Eight Social Networks Have Treated Disappearing Stories
By Alex Perry · July 20, 2023 3:00 PM PDT
Credit: Shane Burke
As the chart above shows, most social networks have dabbled with a feature, often dubbed disappearing stories, that lets users post photos or videos that are set to disappear off the app after a set amount of time, typically 24 hours. Twitch earlier this month announced it was jumping into the fray. The offering from Amazon-owned Twitch comes more than a decade after Snapchat made...
Latest Briefs
 
CoinDesk Finalizing Sale for $125 Million
By Akash Pasricha · July 20, 2023
Google demonstrates news-writing A.I. with top publishers
By Alex Perry · July 20, 2023
Chime Hires First Chief Product Officer
By Mark Matousek · July 20, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Mike Moritz (left) and Mike Vernal (right). Photos via Getty Images and Wikimedia.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners Exit
By Kate Clark
Five Sequoia Capital partners have left the firm, the biggest shakeup to the storied venture firm’s leadership since its leader Roelof Botha took over a year ago.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read google
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
By Becky Peterson
For Google employees, the news was a devastating turn in an already disorienting year. In May, a 31-year-old senior engineer at the company, later identified by police as Kevin Rawlings, died at Google’s New York office late at night in an apparent suicide.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Exclusive startups cloud
With Nvidia’s Help, Revenue Surges at Smaller Cloud Providers
By Aaron Holmes, Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
The demand for artificial intelligence chips is turning into a boom for several upstart cloud-server providers, thanks to the complicated politics of the tech industry.
Character.AI's cofounders Noam Shazeer and Daniel de Freitas. Photos by Getty. Art by Shane Burke.
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
By Jon Victor and Kate Clark
Character.AI, which lets users create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after figures like TV character Tony Soprano and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with investors about raising an additional round of funding, according to a person with direct knowledge.
A SpaceX rocket lifts off in Florida in May. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Data Point enterprise Finance
Deal Activity on the Rise as Bankers Say Merger Conversations Are Picking Up
By Rachel Graf
After more than a year of stalled merger and acquisition activity, the deals market is showing signs of life.