How Eight Social Networks Have Treated Disappearing Stories By Alex Perry · July 20, 2023 3:00 PM PDT

As the chart above shows, most social networks have dabbled with a feature, often dubbed disappearing stories, that lets users post photos or videos that are set to disappear off the app after a set amount of time, typically 24 hours. Twitch earlier this month announced it was jumping into the fray. The offering from Amazon-owned Twitch comes more than a decade after Snapchat made...