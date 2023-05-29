Latest Articles

The Electric: Western Auto and Battery Makers’ Big Gamble on Indonesian Nickel By Steve LeVine · May 29, 2023 4:30 AM PDT

For much of the last century, metals companies have made stainless steel from nickel mined in Russia or the Philippines and smelted at temperatures up to 2,900 degrees. But demand for nickel is outstripping supplies because the metal is a key component in most electric vehicle batteries. So metals producers have turned to a new supplier—Indonesia, which possesses vast reserves of a previously...