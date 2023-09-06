China’s government has ordered officials working for central government agencies not to use Apple’s iPhones and other devices from foreign brands for work or bring them into the office, The Wall Street Journal reported. Employees at some government agencies received the instructions in recent weeks, though it is unclear how widely the orders were circulated, according to The Journal. The...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap. What the human resources startup doesn’t talk about in its prolific marketing is the fact that the company, last valued by investors at $12 billion, has also become the exclusive way nearly a dozen websites in a...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive Finance
A Tangled Mess of Tech: JPMorgan’s Tall Task to Integrate First Republic
Scene and Heard culture
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’