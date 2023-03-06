China’s outgoing Premier Li Keqiang said the country should put together all of its resources to become more self-sufficient in technology, Bloomberg and other news outlets reported. Li was speaking at China’s annual parliamentary meeting that started Sunday. His comments, which called for concerted efforts to promote research and development of homegrown advanced technologies, come at a time...
China’s Premier Calls for Concerted Efforts to Achieve Tech Self-Reliance
