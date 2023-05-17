Chinese internet giant Tencent said its revenue grew 11% in the first quarter, thanks to a recovery in its online advertising and videogame businesses. The quarterly revenue was better than analysts’ expectations. The results show how Tencent, China’s largest publisher of online games and the operator of the WeChat messaging app, is starting to recover from a tough 2022. Last year, Tencent,...
Subscriber Survey startups google
Readers Are Split on the Tech Outlook, but Bullish on Big Names
Readers of The Information are split on the outlook for technology companies, but they’ve turned more optimistic about some big tech names. Asked whether conditions for technology companies would improve or worsen over the next six months, 35% of respondents to our latest reader survey said they would improve, 35% said they would worsen and 30% said they would stay the same.
