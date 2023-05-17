Latest Articles

Subscriber Survey startups google

Readers Are Split on the Tech Outlook, but Bullish on Big Names By Kalley Huang · May 17, 2023 7:00 AM PDT

Readers of The Information are split on the outlook for technology companies, but they’ve turned more optimistic about some big tech names. Asked whether conditions for technology companies would improve or worsen over the next six months, 35% of respondents to our latest reader survey said they would improve, 35% said they would worsen and 30% said they would stay the same.