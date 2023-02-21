Latest Articles

Internet Freedom Isn’t a Luxury By Adrian Shahbaz, Allie Funk and Kian Vesteinsson · Feb. 21, 2023 9:00 AM PST

One year ago this week, the Russian government launched its illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Almost immediately after, the Kremlin blocked Facebook and Twitter for people in Russia and forced the remaining independent and foreign media operating in the country to shut their doors. Russians have spent the past year living in a more isolated digital environment than ever before, with...