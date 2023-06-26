Latest Articles

Apollo Leading More Than $1 Billion Debt Deal in Chipmaker Wolfspeed By Maria Heeter · June 25, 2023 9:02 AM PDT

A group of investors led by Apollo Global Management is making a more than $1 billion debt investment in Wolfspeed, a publicly traded semiconductor maker with a $6 billion market capitalization, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The deal could be announced in the coming days and would be one of the largest direct lending deals of the year that doesn’t involve a...