Creator Economy startups Twitter

A Chart of Twitter Alternatives, From Mastodon to Spill By Isabelle Sarraf · April 18, 2023 3:19 PM PDT

I’ve been an avid Twitter user since April 2019, but I have to admit, the bird app isn’t doing it for me anymore. My user experience has worsened since Elon Musk took over the company in October, thanks to features that stop working and a string of changes to its verification system. More than a dozen social media apps, old and new, are vying to take Twitter’s place. Our latest chart...