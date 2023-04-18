OpenAI Wraps Up Tender as AI Talent War Heats UpRead Now

Chipmaker’s Stock Rose 4% on False Speculation It Was Behind Microsoft’s AI Chip

By
Anissa Gardizy
· · Source: The Information

Shares of chipmaker Marvell Technology rose 4.4% Tuesday after The Information reported Microsoft had developed its own chip for servers that power artificial intelligence computing, as some investors incorrectly speculated the chip is based on a Marvell design. A source with direct knowledge of the Microsoft chip, codenamed Athena, said it was not developed based on designs from Marvell and...

Creator Economy startups Twitter
A Chart of Twitter Alternatives, From Mastodon to Spill
By Isabelle Sarraf · April 18, 2023 3:19 PM PDT
Chart by Shane Burke
I’ve been an avid Twitter user since April 2019, but I have to admit, the bird app isn’t doing it for me anymore. My user experience has worsened since Elon Musk took over the company in October, thanks to features that stop working and a string of changes to its verification system. More than a dozen social media apps, old and new, are vying to take Twitter’s place. Our latest chart...
Rippling CEO Parker Conrad at his home in San Francisco on April 10, 2023. Photo by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read startups enterprise
Parker Conrad Takes the Pain
By Abram Brown
Parker Conrad was touring me around a personal sliver of heaven when I asked him to relive his personal hell.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’
By Kevin McLaughlin
Competition between the two of the biggest cybersecurity firms selling software monitoring employee access to cloud applications and data is set to intensify after influential market research firm Gartner cut its ranking on the market leader, Zscaler.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups enterprise
Palo Alto Networks Woos Customers With Years of Free Software as Cloud Security Sales Slow
By Aaron Holmes
The slowdown in enterprise software spending is forcing some software firms to go to extraordinary lengths to win business.
Illustration by Matheus Costa.
google facebook
Google, Meta Struggle to Figure Out Employee Reviews
By Mark Matousek
Last year, Google cut the number of employee performance reviews it conducts annually from two to one, responding to complaints that twice-a-year reviews consumed too much time.
Art by Clark Miller
Social Studies startups real estate
The Rise of the Not-Home Not-Office
By Arielle Pardes
When Jamie Snedden moved to San Francisco from London in late 2021, it occurred to him that he didn’t actually know how to make friends.
Photo of Bob Lee from Instagram. Art by Clark Miller.
In Memoriam
His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him Back
By Scott Alan Lucas
I’ve got some bad news. It’s about Bob.” A friend was on the phone, calling Jake Shields with news about their buddy Bob Lee.