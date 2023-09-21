Latest Articles

venture capital

Another Major Venture Firm to Separate China Investment Partners Following U.S. Pressure By Juro Osawa and Kate Clark · Sept. 21, 2023 9:49 AM PDT

GGV Capital, a prominent venture capital firm managing $9.2 billion in assets, plans to separate its China and U.S. teams following scrutiny from lawmakers in Washington about the national security implications of the firm’s investments in Chinese artificial intelligence and semiconductor firms, according to a notice the firm sent to its investors on Thursday. The move comes a few months...