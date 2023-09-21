To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip SupplierRead more

Cisco To Acquire Splunk in $28 Billion Cybersecurity Deal

By
Maria Heeter
· · Source: The Information

Software giant Cisco is buying publicly traded security-software Splunk in a cash deal worth $28 billion, the companies announced Thursday. Cisco offered $157 per share of Splunk, a more than 30% premium to the software company’s last closing price. The merger will bulk up Cisco’s cybersecurity efforts, “moving from threat detection and response to threat prediction and prevention,” Cisco...

venture capital
Another Major Venture Firm to Separate China Investment Partners Following U.S. Pressure
By Juro Osawa and Kate Clark · Sept. 21, 2023 9:49 AM PDT
GGV Capital partners Jeff Richards, Jenny Lee, Hans Tung and Glenn Solomon. Photos by Getty
GGV Capital, a prominent venture capital firm managing $9.2 billion in assets, plans to separate its China and U.S. teams following scrutiny from lawmakers in Washington about the national security implications of the firm’s investments in Chinese artificial intelligence and semiconductor firms, according to a notice the firm sent to its investors on Thursday. The move comes a few months...
By Maria Heeter · Sept. 21, 2023
Rupert Murdoch Steps Down as Chair of Fox and News Corp.
By Sahil Patel · Sept. 21, 2023
Instacart Shares Lose Nearly All IPO Gains
By Laura Mandaro · Sept. 20, 2023
OpenAI's Greg Brockman (left) and Google's Demis Hassabis (right). Photos by Getty.
AI Agenda google ai
OpenAI Hustles to Beat Google to Launch ‘Multimodal’ LLM
By Jon Victor
As fall approaches, Google and OpenAI are locked in a good ol’ fashioned software race, aiming to launch the next generation of large-language models: multimodal.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive google ai
Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI
By Jon Victor
Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of its highly anticipated conversational artificial intelligence software, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Flexport founder, Ryan Petersen. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Flexport’s Revenue Dropped 70% in First Half of 2023
By Maria Heeter, Aaron Holmes, Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt
Flexport’s revenue fell nearly 70% in the first half of the year to $700 million and the company burned through cash, people familiar with the company’s financials said.
From left, a Google TPU, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian. Photos via Getty, Google and YouTube.
Exclusive google semiconductors
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier
By Wayne Ma, Anissa Gardizy and Jon Victor
Google executives have extensively discussed dropping Broadcom as a supplier of artificial intelligence chips as early as 2027, according to a person with direct knowledge of the effort.
Org Charts enterprise Finance
The People in Power at Tech Private Equity Juggernaut Thoma Bravo
By Rachel Graf
Orlando Bravo may be the face of Thoma Bravo, but he’s not the only one calling the shots. The hard-charging, helicopter-riding managing partner has become the most recognizable person at the software-focused private equity firm.
Gigafund co-founders Luke Nosek and Stephen Oskoui. Art by Clark Miller; Oskoui photo courtesy Gigafund.
The Big Read space entertainment
The Elon Musk Investors With Dreams of a New Social Order
By Julia Black
In February 2021, a Mormon film producer named Jeffrey Harmon returned home to Provo, Utah, raving about an exclusive gathering he’d just attended in Austin, Tex.