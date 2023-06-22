Cloud networking startup Aviatrix is shaking up its senior leadership, with former Splunk chief Doug Merritt taking over as president and CEO for Steve Mullaney, who has held that role since 2019. The move comes as ten-year-old Aviatrix, which was valued at $2 billion after a funding round in 2021, is looking to raise its profile in cybersecurity circles. Last month, Aviatrix launched a new...
Exclusive startups media/telecom
Reddit Sales Growth Slowdown Preceded Fight Over New API Fees
A stark business reality faced Reddit before a user uprising engulfed its site this month: slowing sales growth. Reddit’s revenue rose 38% in 2022 to about $670 million last year, two people familiar with the matter said, faster than many other internet ad firms but a steep slowdown from the more than doubling of revenue the company experienced in 2021 over 2020.
Exclusive startups ai
Benchmark, Sequoia Back Ex-Salesforce CEO’s AI Startup
startups ai
Billion-Dollar AI Venture Fund Offers Elusive Nvidia Chips to Win Deals
Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross, a pair of founders turned startup investors, set the venture capital world abuzz last week by announcing a novel tactic to win over founders: offering them access to a huge number of free servers equipped with the most advanced chips for training machine-learning models.