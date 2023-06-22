Cloud networking startup Aviatrix is shaking up its senior leadership, with former Splunk chief Doug Merritt taking over as president and CEO for Steve Mullaney, who has held that role since 2019. The move comes as ten-year-old Aviatrix, which was valued at $2 billion after a funding round in 2021, is looking to raise its profile in cybersecurity circles. Last month, Aviatrix launched a new...