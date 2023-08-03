Latest Articles

Dealmaker venture capital

The Unicorn Fire Sales Ahead By Kate Clark · Aug. 3, 2023 11:19 AM PDT

Welcome back! Hopin, one of the most iconic startups of the pandemic era, said this week it sold its virtual event and webinar hosting business to RingCentral, and that its founder and CEO, Johnny Boufarhat, is stepping down. The sale marks a pitiful finale for the once-heralded startup.Similar to Clubhouse, the chat app valued at $4 billion in 2021, Hopin had reached a unicorn valuation...