CoreWeave, an upstart cloud provider that rents servers with Nvidia’s graphics processing units, said it has secured a $2.3 billion loan to buy more GPUs and expand its footprint of data centers. CoreWeave plans to operate 14 data centers by the end of the year, up from a previous goal of nine, according to a CoreWeave executive. By building out its infrastructure more quickly, CoreWeave hopes...
The Unicorn Fire Sales Ahead
Welcome back! Hopin, one of the most iconic startups of the pandemic era, said this week it sold its virtual event and webinar hosting business to RingCentral, and that its founder and CEO, Johnny Boufarhat, is stepping down. The sale marks a pitiful finale for the once-heralded startup.Similar to Clubhouse, the chat app valued at $4 billion in 2021, Hopin had reached a unicorn valuation...
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
How Blind Became the App Silicon Valley Bosses Love to Hate
Alex Shin was pretty sure he’d just screwed up the deal. It was early 2021 , and Shin was pitching a couple of investors from the venture capital arm of Cisco Systems on the idea of investing in Blind—an app used by millions of workers at tech companies and employers to anonymously gossip about compensation, the horrors of dating in San Francisco and everything in between.
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
Plaid’s Leadership Evolves to Prove It’s Not a One-Hit Wonder
Plaid is at a crossroads. The financial technology company has been pushing new services and inking deals with companies such as automakers as it attempts to diversify beyond its business of selling software that connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial services firms like Robinhood and Venmo.
Hollywood’s Pain Is YouTube’s Advertising Gain