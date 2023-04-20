Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Records 20% LossRead More

Cloud Startup CoreWeave Raises $221 Million

By
Anissa Gardizy
· · Source: The Information

CoreWeave, a startup that rents graphics processing units, the specialized computers needed to run AI software, rasied $221 million in a funding round led by Magnetar Capital, with participation from Nvidia and former executives from GitHub and Apple. The deal underscores a growing problem in the tech industry amid the exploson of generative AI and large language models. Developers need access...

Creator Economy Summit startups culture
Father of TikTok Superstar Charli D’Amelio: U.S. Should Back Off App Threats
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · April 20, 2023 12:26 PM PDT
From left, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio at The Information’s Creator Economy Summit in Los Angeles. Photo by Erin Beach
The father of one of TikTok’s biggest stars said the U.S. government should “butt out” of the operations of the app, which is facing a potential ban. Marc D’Amelio and his wife, Heidi, rose to fame as the parents of viral TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, who collectively have more than 200 million followers on the app. Along with their kids, Marc and Heidi...
Twitter Purges Legacy Blue Checkmarks
By Isabelle Sarraf · April 20, 2023
Insider to Lay Off 10% of Staff
By Paris Martineau · April 20, 2023
Rippling CEO Parker Conrad at his home in San Francisco on April 10, 2023. Photo by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read startups enterprise
Parker Conrad Takes the Pain
By Abram Brown
Parker Conrad was touring me around a personal sliver of heaven when I asked him to relive his personal hell.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups enterprise
Palo Alto Networks Woos Customers With Years of Free Software as Cloud Security Sales Slow
By Aaron Holmes
The slowdown in enterprise software spending is forcing some software firms to go to extraordinary lengths to win business.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge
By Anissa Gardizy and Wayne Ma
After placing an early bet on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Microsoft has another secret weapon in its arsenal: its own artificial intelligence chip for powering the large-language models responsible for understanding and generating humanlike language.
Art by Clark Miller
Social Studies startups real estate
The Rise of the Not-Home Not-Office
By Arielle Pardes
When Jamie Snedden moved to San Francisco from London in late 2021, it occurred to him that he didn’t actually know how to make friends.
Photo of Bob Lee from Instagram. Art by Clark Miller.
In Memoriam
His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him Back
By Scott Alan Lucas
I’ve got some bad news. It’s about Bob.” A friend was on the phone, calling Jake Shields with news about their buddy Bob Lee.
Art by Clark Miller.
Screentime culture ai
Screentime: The Creator Who Quit Google to Experiment With AI
By Margaux MacColl
Last December, Bilawal Sidhu was living a double life. By day, he was a full-time product manager at Google, working on projects like building virtual reality tools .