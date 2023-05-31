CoreWeave, a startup that rents graphics processing units, the specialized computers needed to run AI software, raised another $200 million from Magnetar Capital in an extension funding round. The financing comes one month after CoreWeave raised $221 million in a round led by Magnetar, with participation from chipmaker Nvidia and others. CoreWeave is capitalizing on the artificial...
MoonPay Is Trying to Reinvent Itself
In case you missed it, I scooped Tuesday that insiders at MoonPay, including its DJ-turned-CEO Ivan Soto-Wright, sold $150 million worth of shares in a secondary transaction as part of its $555 million November 2021 funding round. And a few weeks after the Series A announcement, Soto-Wright bought a $38 million Miami Beach estate that was previously owned by retired Miami Heat star Chris Bosh....
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.
Exclusive startups crypto
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.