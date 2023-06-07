CNN CEO Chris Licht is exiting the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned news network, the company announced, following a growing internal controversy over his management. Licht, who was appointed to take the reins of CNN when its parent company WarnerMedia was acquired by Discovery last year, had struggled to deal with internal dissension following steps he made to reorient the network to take a more...
Latest Articles
Exclusive amazon entertainment
How Amazon Misread the NFL Ad Market
Last summer, advertising representatives for a national pizza chain in the U.S. met with Amazon ad executives to negotiate a potential sponsorship deal for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football.” Amazon executives asked the pizza chain for commitments of up to $12 million for the full season, double what the chain wanted to spend, said a person with direct...
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.