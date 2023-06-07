A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’Read more

CNN Chief Departs

By
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Information

CNN CEO Chris Licht is exiting the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned news network, the company announced, following a growing internal controversy over his management. Licht, who was appointed to take the reins of CNN when its parent company WarnerMedia was acquired by Discovery last year, had struggled to deal with internal dissension following steps he made to reorient the network to take a more...

Exclusive amazon entertainment
How Amazon Misread the NFL Ad Market
By Sahil Patel and Theo Wayt · June 7, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
A Thursday Night Football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets. Photo by Getty.
Last summer, advertising representatives for a national pizza chain in the U.S. met with Amazon ad executives to negotiate a potential sponsorship deal for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of “Thursday Night Football.” Amazon executives asked the pizza chain for commitments of up to $12 million for the full season, double what the chain wanted to spend, said a person with direct...
SEC Asks Court to Freeze Binance.US Assets
By Aidan Ryan · June 6, 2023
CFPB Says Banks That Use Chatbots Risk Legal Breaches
By Michael Roddan · June 6, 2023
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff
By Cory Weinberg
Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg
semiconductors ai
Why Nvidia Aids Cloud Rivals of AWS, Google and Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia’s business of selling chips for artificial intelligence is going gangbusters, but the company faces a looming problem.
Introducing The Information’s Generative AI Database
By Kalley Huang
OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched six months ago, igniting a boom in generative artificial intelligence.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Exclusive startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.