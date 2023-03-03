Briefing
crypto

Coinbase Buys Crypto Asset Manager to Battle Trading Slump

By
Akash Pasricha
· · Source: The Information

Crypto exchange Coinbase said on Friday it has bought One River Digital Asset Management, a crypto  asset manager for institutional investors. It’s Coinbase’s latest bid to build out more stable sources of revenue s as crypto trading has plunged. Coinbase did not disclose the terms of the deal. One River will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the crypto exchange as Coinbase Asset...

Pro Weekly microsoft google
The Pro Weekly: More Insights From Our Reader Survey
By Scott Thurm · March 3, 2023 8:00 AM PST
The Pro Weekly: More Insights From Our Reader Survey
Welcome back to the Pro Weekly! We hope you’re enjoying The Information Pro and finding insights in our databases. We’ll be updating them as we learn more, so check back often. Next week, look for additions to the Cloud Database. This week, we published results from our reader survey, which will be a monthly feature. By a 51% to 18% margin, readers expect conditions for tech to improve...
Amazon Delays Construction of Second HQ2 Phase
By Theo Wayt · March 3, 2023
Tencent CEO No Longer on List of Delegates to China’s Annual Parliament
By Juro Osawa · March 2, 2023
