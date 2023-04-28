Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s $1 million base salary was the only compensation he got in 2022 thanks to the company’s plunging stock price, according to the company’s annual proxy statement . In 2020, the company awarded Armstrong options for 9.3 million Coinbase shares that vest in tranches based on the stock’s price performance. In 2021, 34% of those options vested. But none vested during...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge. The abrupt change happened after The Information reported a former employee alleged he was fired after expressing concern that a high percentage of IRL’s 20 million claimed users...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
Exclusive google enterprise
Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count