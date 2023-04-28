How ChatGPT is Roiling 13 Software CompaniesGet Pro

Coinbase CEO's Pay Shrinks as Stock Slides

Aidan Ryan
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's $1 million base salary was the only compensation he got in 2022 thanks to the company's plunging stock price, according to the company's annual proxy statement . In 2020, the company awarded Armstrong options for 9.3 million Coinbase shares that vest in tranches based on the stock's price performance. In 2021, 34% of those options vested. But none vested during...

IRL's CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati · April 28, 2023
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge. The abrupt change happened after The Information reported a former employee alleged he was fired after expressing concern that a high percentage of IRL's 20 million claimed users...
Coinbase CEO's Pay Shrinks as Stock Slides
By Aidan Ryan · April 28, 2023
Fed's SVB Report Signals Tighter Regulations Could Be Coming
By Michael Roddan · April 28, 2023
Former CEO of Startup Headspin Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud
By Kate Clark · April 28, 2023
How ChatGPT is Roiling 13 Software Companies
By Kevin McLaughlin, Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Big software companies including Microsoft and Salesforce are racing to incorporate the technology behind ChatGPT, known as generative artificial intelligence, into their products to attract new users and boost profits.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder's Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Since Sundar Pichai became CEO of Google's parent company, Alphabet, in 2019, he has been honest with colleagues about the difficulties of overseeing a sprawling conglomerate that's under constant strain from internal power struggles, regulators and rebellious employees.
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple's AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive google enterprise
Google's Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
Google has moved the engineering team responsible for making artificial intelligence chips into Google Cloud, a spokesperson confirmed, in a step that could make the cloud unit more competitive with its bigger rivals, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, in selling AI-powered software to businesses.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech's Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count
By Mark Matousek
A former employee of SoftBank-backed messaging app IRL alleged in a legal filing that the company has inflated its user count and retaliated against him and other employees who raised concerns about the accuracy of its user numbers.