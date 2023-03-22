Latest Articles

U.S. Tech Should Support TikTok at This Moment By Martin Peers · March 22, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

If Steve Martin were to remake his 1984 film “Lonely Guy” this year, he could center it around Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok. It’s a paradox that the executive leading one of the most popular apps in the U.S. is basically on his own as he fights the threat of a ban from both the Biden administration and congressional opponents. The few people who have publicly come out in support of TikTok...