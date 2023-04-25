Latest Articles

Why Tech Rally Left Behind Some Companies, Including Bill.com and Allbirds By Akash Pasricha and Ann Gehan · April 25, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

It can be a brutal reality for investors: No matter how much a stock has fallen, it can still fall further. Take digital media firm BuzzFeed, which dropped 87% in 2022 and another 14% so far this year. Or electric truck maker Rivian, which plunged 82% last year and so far this year is down 33%. Both stocks are among a group of tech stocks that have kept falling after last year’s...