Coinbase announced Friday that customers in California, New Jersey, South Carolina and Wisconsin will be prevented from staking new assets amid state-level regulatory challenges. On the same day that the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Coinbase, ten states also took actions against the crypto exchange, alleging that it violated securities laws by offering its staking services to...
With Nvidia’s Help, Revenue Surges at Smaller Cloud Providers
The demand for artificial intelligence chips is turning into a boom for several upstart cloud-server providers, thanks to the complicated politics of the tech industry. Consider the case of one young cloud provider, CoreWeave. The company has received a generous allotment of the latest AI server chips from Nvidia, the dominant force behind ChatGPT and other AI apps, even though supply of those...
World’s Largest Chip Maker Rethinks Security, Responding to Pressures on Hiring
HSINCHU, Taiwan—For decades, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip manufacturer, has been notorious for its extreme culture of secrecy and security, designed to both prevent cyberattacks and to ensure that employees and outsiders don’t steal information about the company’s sophisticated manufacturing techniques.
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
For Early ByteDance Investor and China Venture Star, the Results Are a Paper Tiger
Meta Tech Chief’s Power Grows, Despite Missteps