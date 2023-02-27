Coinbase will not allow its customers to trade stablecoin Binance USD on its exchange starting March 13th. The decision was based on Coinbase’s own reviews, which found that the stablecoin did not meet Coinbase’s listing standards, the exchange said in a tweet . Earlier this month, New York regulators told Paxos , the company issuing the Binance-branded stablecoin, to stop issuing new such...