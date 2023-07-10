‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They DesireRead more

Comedian Sarah Silverman Sues OpenAI, Meta for Copyright Infringement

By
Nick Wingfield
· · Source: The Verge

Comedian Sarah Silverman and two other book authors accused OpenAI and Meta of copyright infringment in lawsuits against the two companies. Silverman, Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey said that the tech companies used their books without permission to train their large language models, including Meta’s LLaMA and OpenAI’s GPT, The Verge reported. The plaintiffs accused the companies of...

The Weekend startups culture
An AI Company and Its Fanatical Following
By Jon Steinberg · July 8, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
An AI Company and Its Fanatical Following
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.Since we launched our Weekend section in November 2021, we’ve been near-obsessive chroniclers of the generative AI boom. Our very first cover story, written by yours truly, was on Sam Altman and his optimistic vision for OpenAI. We followed that up with reports on how AI image generators would disrupt the design profession, the software that launched a...
Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer were AI pioneers at Google before leaving to start Character.AI. Midjourney-generated art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
By Jon Victor
One Saturday morning earlier this year, Noam Shazeer, CEO of Character.AI and one of the world’s foremost machine-learning researchers, looked out his window to see a stranger perched on a folding chair outside his home in Palo Alto, Calif.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive google semiconductors
Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel
By Wayne Ma
Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. So far, however, things haven’t gone according to plan.
Org Charts startups
The People Who Run Chime
By Mark Matousek
Chime aims to undercut traditional banks by being more consumer friendly. Its management team’s experience reflects that approach.
Art by Clark Miller
Opinion policy ai
This Is the Help Congress Needs to Regulate AI
By Adam Bly
When OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before Congress in May about the existential risks large-language models and other generative artificial intelligence technologies pose to humanity, there was an elephant in the room.
Foreground: CoinFund president Chris Perkins. Background: Sam Bankman-Fried. Photos by Getty.
crypto
Crypto VCs Wrest Power Back From Founders
By Aidan Ryan
Venture capitalists are becoming a little more demanding of crypto firms. At the height of the crypto boom, venture investors were so focused on winning hot deals that they didn’t push for audited financial statements or board seats.
Neil Shen of Sequoia China, and Shailendra Singh of Sequoia India, now. Peak XV Partners. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive startups asia
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
By Juro Osawa and Natasha Mascarenhas
Sequoia Capital’s Chinese and Indian arms are accelerating efforts to ensure that investors around the world back their funds after the Silicon Valley venture firm completes a landmark split from its Asian affiliates, ending a nearly two-decade partnership.