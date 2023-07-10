Latest Articles

An AI Company and Its Fanatical Following By Jon Steinberg · July 8, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Hi, welcome to your Weekend.Since we launched our Weekend section in November 2021, we’ve been near-obsessive chroniclers of the generative AI boom. Our very first cover story, written by yours truly, was on Sam Altman and his optimistic vision for OpenAI. We followed that up with reports on how AI image generators would disrupt the design profession, the software that launched a...