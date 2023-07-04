Briefing

Court Blocks Biden Administration From Pressuring Social Media Firms Over Covid ‘Disinformation'

By
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Information

A judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction preventing the Biden administration from pressuring social media companies to take down posts questioning the effectiveness of Covid vaccines, face masks, lockdowns, the accuracy of the Hunter Biden laptop story and the validity of the 2020 election. The judge said that during the Covid pandemic, the administration “seems to have assumed a role...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing startups asia
Reddit Battle Spotlights Existential Question
By Martin Peers · July 3, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. Photo by Getty
It’s that point of the early summer when many in tech and business take a well-deserved break. Aside from the nonstop machinations of Elon Musk—whose only purpose in life, apart from transforming cars and rockets, seems to be keeping journalists employed—the most interesting tech news story of recent days centers on Reddit. The site’s volunteer moderators have been rebelling for weeks at fees...
Latest Briefs
 
Court Blocks Biden Administration From Pressuring Social Media Firms Over Covid ‘Disinformation'
By Martin Peers · July 4, 2023
Instagram’s Twitter-Like App Nears Launch
By Laura Mandaro · July 3, 2023
TweetDeck to Become Verified-Only Feature
By Erin Woo · July 3, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Coatue co-founder Thomas Laffont. Photo by Juan Pinnel
Exclusive startups venture capital
‘Pressures Remain’: Coatue Prepares Tech Founders for the Road Ahead
By Jessica E. Lessin
Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to attend a founder and investor conference hosted by Coatue, called East Meets West.
Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, arriving at federal court in San Francisco on June 28. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive microsoft cloud
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals
By Aaron Holmes
For years Microsoft has kept a lid on details about the true size of its Azure cloud server rental business, making it impossible for investors to know how Microsoft’s cloud operations unit stacked up against industry leader Amazon Web Services.
Ben Horowitz, Martin Casado and Marc Andreessen. Photos by Getty and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Art by Mike Sullivan.
startups ai
Andreessen Horowitz’s AI Crusader Emerges as a Confidant of the Founders
By Kate Clark
“Will AI kill us all?” Andreessen Horowitz general partner Martin Casado asked his boss Marc Andreessen in early June.
Paul Singer, president and co-CEO of Elliott Management. Photo by Getty.
Analysis Finance
The Busiest Activist Investors in Tech
By Maria Heeter
It's not surprising that an analysis of activist investors shows Starboard Value and Elliott Management are among the most, well, active of activists.
A pop-up event for the 2018 launch of Oddity's IL MAKIAGE brand in New York City. Photo by Getty.
Deals e-commerce
Why Beauty Company Oddity is Poised For a Hot IPO
By Ann Gehan
Cosmetics company Oddity Tech, which filed to go public last week, doesn’t need the stock market to continue rallying for its public debut to take off.
Naveen Rao (left), CEO of MosaicML, and Ali Ghodsi (right), CEO of DataBricks. Photos by Getty.
startups ai
How Databricks CEO Justifies Paying $1.3 Billion for a Young AI Startup
By Aaron Holmes
When enterprise software firm Databricks revealed on Monday it would pay $1.3 billion for a two-year-old artificial intelligence startup, MosaicML, the deal looked overpriced.