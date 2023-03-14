Cryptocurrency bank Anchorage Digital laid off 20% of its staff, or 75 people, on Tuesday, citing crypto market volatility, macroeconomic challenges and U.S. regulatory uncertainty. Anchorage said that customer assets that are custodied with the bank are at an all time high and that its business continues to grow. The firm said in a statement that its restructuring “is aimed at fueling the...
As if the technology industry hadn’t spit out enough news lately, today brought another big batch of headlines. Once again techies are closely tracking the arrival of OpenAI’s latest conversational artificial intelligence model, dubbed GPT-4. And then there are the sweeping layoffs at Meta Platforms. News of the layoffs, expected to total a whopping 10,000, was largely expected based on...
