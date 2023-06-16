Crypto payments firm Wyre is shutting down and selling its remaining assets, according to social media posts from company accounts. The company, which was founded in 2013, said that it made the decision based on market conditions “to protect the best interest of our key stakeholders and customers.” Customers can withdraw assets from Wyre’s platform until July 14 and the company has tapped...
It was in spring 2017 that Jennifer Pahlka, then a member of the Pentagon’s new Defense Innovation Board, found herself in a darkened U.S. military base watching a young analyst study aerial footage of a suspicious car. Well, the analyst was trying to parse the images: The Pentagon was relying on clunky, outdated software to highlight the vehicle’s path with a bounding red box that...
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.