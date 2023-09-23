Latest Articles

What a Brazilian Steakhouse Says About the Tech Economy By Jon Steinberg · Sept. 23, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Hi, welcome to your Weekend.One of my favorite tech memes is the “We’re so back” post, the kind that pokes fun at the industry returning to the good old days of expensive perks and wine-soaked dinners.I had a real-life “We’re so back” moment this week when I attended a bacchanalian feast thrown by Bain Capital Ventures at Fogo de Chão in San Francisco. Bain Capital’s private equity arm...