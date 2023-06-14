Latest Articles

Crypto Global crypto

Why a Ripple Win Isn’t a Free Pass for Coinbase By Aidan Ryan · June 14, 2023 10:00 AM PDT

In the week since the Securities and Exchange Commission filed its lawsuit against Coinbase, buzz has been building in the crypto community about another case that could derail the security regulator’s sweeping crackdown.Ripple Labs has been locked in its own battle with the SEC since 2020 over whether $1.3 billion in sales of xrp, the token developed by the founders of the crypto payments...