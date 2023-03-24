Startup Databricks has fired a shot across the bow of OpenAI, unveiling a large language model called Dolly—which it fine-tuned using freely-available software components—and pitching it as a much faster and more economical way to build services like the ChatGPT assistant. While Databricks doesn’t compete directly with OpenAI, it appears to be trying to steal some of OpenAI’s thunder by...
Fintechs were supposed to transform banking by making it dead simple for users to open savings accounts or pay their bills. But a series of recent high-profile setbacks with both fintechs and the traditional banking sector is setting off alarm bells. This month’s series of bank collapses has shined a spotlight on the health of small banks, typically a behind-the-scenes partner of...
Taking Aim at OpenAI, Databricks Releases ‘Dolly’ Language Model
UK Says Microsoft’s Activision Bid Won’t Harm Console Market, Dealing Blow to Sony
Heated Reaction in China to TikTok CEO’s U.S. Testimony
The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief.
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors