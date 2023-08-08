How Apple Will Save Billions of Dollars on Chips for New iPhoneRead more

Briefing
cloud enterprise

Datadog Shares Drop 20% as Customers Cut Spending

By
Kevin McLaughlin
· · Source: The Information

Shares of Datadog, which sells software for tracking the performance of cloud applications, dropped more than 20% after it revealed that some customers are scaling back their usage of its services, prompting the company to cut its annual revenue forecast by roughly $35 million. Datadog, like many other companies that sell cloud-based software, has suffered as customers have pulled back on...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy google ai
YouTube’s Walpert Levy on the AI ‘Tsunami’
By Kaya Yurieff · Aug. 8, 2023 2:28 PM PDT
Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube vice president of Americas. Photo: YouTube
YouTube is getting ready to release generative AI tools for creators. But unlike rivals such as Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, it’s less interested in chatbots—the conversational software that can take on a persona such as Tony Soprano. Instead, it’s focusing on tools that will power video editing or help creators generate ideas, said Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s vice president of Americas, in...
Latest Briefs
 
Datadog Shares Drop 20% as Customers Cut Spending
By Kevin McLaughlin · Aug. 8, 2023
Allbirds Sales Continue to Slump
By Ann Gehan · Aug. 8, 2023
ESPN Strikes Sports-Betting Deal with Penn Entertainment Worth Over $1.5 Billion
By Sahil Patel · Aug. 8, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Graphic by Mike Sullivan.
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
Turntide Technologies, a maker of electric motor systems backed by Bill Gates–founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was one of the more than 300 private companies that passed the $1 billion valuation threshold last year, putting it firmly into unicorn status.
Photo via Clutter.com.
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash.
Art by Clark Miller
The Takeaway
‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self
By Jessica E. Lessin
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning.
Photo via Parade.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Gen Z Underwear Startup Nears Sale, Highlighting New Phase of Retail M&A
By Ann Gehan and Natasha Mascarenhas
Gen Z–founded underwear startup Parade, a size- and gender-inclusive brand that built an avid fan base on Instagram and was valued at nearly $200 million last year, is nearing a deal to be acquired, according to three people familiar with the talks.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photo by Getty.
microsoft ai
The Bill Comes Due for Microsoft’s AI Push
By Aaron Holmes
For the past year, Microsoft has been racing to add capacity to its Azure cloud computing platform, especially for customers seeking to train and run artificial intelligence applications.
From left to right: Yamini Rangan, Melanie Perkins, Satya Nadella, Adam Selipsky, and Mamoon Hamid. Photos via Getty and Wikimedia. Art by Shane Burke.
startups amazon
AI Shakes Up the 30 Most Powerful Enterprise Software Execs and Investors
By Anissa Gardizy, Aaron Holmes, Jon Victor, Kate Clark and Amir Efrati
The rise of artificial intelligence that can understand or mimic language has upended the power balance in enterprise software this year.