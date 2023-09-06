Dave Clark announced Wednesday he would step down as the CEO of freight and logistics startup Flexport, just over a year after the longtime Amazon executive joined the company. In a memo to staff that he also shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark said that Flexport’s founder, Ryan Petersen, would return to his role as the company’s CEO. Petersen and Clark shared co-CEO...
Creator Economy startups
Clubhouse Is Now an Audio Messaging App
Clubhouse, after laying off half its staff in April to “reset” the company, on Wednesday revealed a long-awaited revamp. It’s updating the app to feature voice-only group chats with friends or friends of friends that happen asynchronously. The live, public audio groups that Clubhouse popularized during the pandemic shutdowns aren’t going away, but they’ll no longer be a primary focus for...
