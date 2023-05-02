Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group said in a shareholder letter that its chief financial officer, Michael Kraines, has stepped down. DCG President Mark Murphy and Chief Strategy Officer Simon Koster are filling the role while the company looks for a permanent replacement. DCG generated $180 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2023, down 46% from the same period last year. Still,...
Latest Articles
Opinion entertainment media/telecom
The Writers’ Strike, DVDs and the Death of Free Money
Sign up for Rosen’s newsletter, Parqor, part of The Information’s newsletter network. As of midnight last night, Hollywood’s writers are on strike. Their demands for better pay and better job security seem like the beginning of the end of this digital chapter in our entertainment industry. I would argue, however, that the true origin point was actually a couple of weeks...
