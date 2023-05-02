Latest Articles

The Writers’ Strike, DVDs and the Death of Free Money By Andrew A. Rosen · May 2, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

Sign up for Rosen’s newsletter, Parqor, part of The Information’s newsletter network. As of midnight last night, Hollywood’s writers are on strike. Their demands for better pay and better job security seem like the beginning of the end of this digital chapter in our entertainment industry. I would argue, however, that the true origin point was actually a couple of weeks...