Latest Articles

Crypto Global crypto

Memecoin Rally Could Bode Well for Bitcoin Network Startups By Akash Pasricha · May 10, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

Over the past few months, crypto fans have been fixated on a pair of new tools that allow them to trade NFTs and create new tokens using bitcoin’s underlying blockchain network. That has sparked a surge in trading of Bitcoin-based digital artwork collections including BTC DeGods, Bitcoin Wizards, Bitcoin Punks and Bitcoin Pizzas. There’s more. Memecoins, or cryptocurrencies created as a...