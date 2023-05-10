A Delaware court dismissed a shareholder lawsuit filed against Square’s owner Block, alleging its $306 million purchase of music streaming service Tidal in 2021 breached directors’ fiduciary duty. The judge ruled that while the deal was a “terrible business decision,” directors are “free to make a terrible business decision” as long as they are made “in good faith.” The judge’s decision,...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Crypto Global crypto
Memecoin Rally Could Bode Well for Bitcoin Network Startups
Over the past few months, crypto fans have been fixated on a pair of new tools that allow them to trade NFTs and create new tokens using bitcoin’s underlying blockchain network. That has sparked a surge in trading of Bitcoin-based digital artwork collections including BTC DeGods, Bitcoin Wizards, Bitcoin Punks and Bitcoin Pizzas. There’s more. Memecoins, or cryptocurrencies created as a...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling