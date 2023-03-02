Two Democratic senators have urged Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg to abandon plans to make Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse app available to teenagers aged between 13 and 17 years old. In an open letter published Thursday and first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Sens. Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal said the plan should not go forward, “in light of your company’s record of failure...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Opinion entertainment media/telecom
Disney’s Hulu Deal Ain’t Over Till It’s Over
Sign up for Rosen’s newsletter, Parqor, part of The Information’s newsletter network. Among many newsmaking statements during his debut earnings season as Disney’s recently returned CEO, Robert Iger declared that “everything is on the table” concerning the Hulu-Disney relationship. Over the years, Disney has amassed a two-thirds stake in the legacy streaming...
Latest Briefs
Democrats Call on Meta to Drop Plan to Open Horizon App to Teens
House Committee Approves Bill to Give Biden Power to Ban TikTok
Tesla’s Wants to Grow Car Sales from 1.3 million in 2022 to 20 Million
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles