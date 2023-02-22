Inside Stripe’s $55 Billion Pitch to InvestorsRead Now

Department of Defense Leaves Cloud Server Unsecured for Two Weeks

By
Kevin McLaughlin
· · Source: TechCrunch

The U.S. Department of Defense has fixed a misconfigured internet-connected cloud server that for the past two weeks had been left accessible to public view without a password, TechCrunch reported . The server, part of Microsoft Azure’s specially designed cloud service for Pentagon customers, contained military emails and other sensitive personnel data but did not host any classified data....

The Briefing markets enterprise
Coinbase Sets Bar Low for Long-Term Profit Goals
By Martin Peers · Feb. 21, 2023 5:00 PM PST
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. Photo by Bloomberg.
When it comes to profit goals, Brian Armstrong isn’t exactly setting the bar high. Coinbase declared today that it was abandoning the goal it laid out two years ago when it went public to operate “at break even, smoothed out over time,” so that losses sustained during crypto winters would be offset by profits made in good times. Instead, Coinbase said in a shareholder letter accompanying...
FTC Won’t Challenge Amazon’s OneMedical Deal
By Theo Wayt · Feb. 21, 2023
Coinbase Revenue Falls 75% as Trading Slumps
By Aidan Ryan · Feb. 21, 2023
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
DEALS markets startups
Inside Stripe’s $55 Billion Pitch to Investors
By Kate Clark and Cory Weinberg
Stripe is trying to raise a huge sum of money from investors, so it has tried to craft a compelling pitch: The payments giant is growing faster this year than some of the biggest names in tech.
Stripe founders Patrick Collison, left, and John Collison. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups
Stripe Burned Through More Than $500 Million in Cash Last Year
By Cory Weinberg
Stripe burned through more than $500 million of cash last year as its revenue growth rate fell sharply, people familiar with the matter said.
google ai
Eight Research Papers That Set Off the AI Boom
By Jon Victor
For years before artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT became a household name, a breakthrough that enabled it existed as little more than a 2017 research paper that only a small group of software engineers could understand.
ServiceTitan's co-founders Ara Mahdessian (left) and Vahe Kuzoyan. Photo by ServiceTitan.
Exclusive startups
ServiceTitan Burned $170 Million in Cash in 2022
By Maria Heeter
ServiceTitan, a startup that sells software to help plumbers and electricians run their businesses, burned through more than $170 million in cash last year, according to an email sent to employees.
Photo by Getty.
e-commerce
PayPal and Shopify See Big Business in Returns. Merchants Want to Fix the Problem Themselves
By Ann Gehan
Thanks to Amazon, shoppers have grown accustomed to easy, free returns. That’s created a headache for small online sellers, who have been increasingly struggling to shoulder the cost.
The AI Age
My Week of Being Gaslit and Lied to by the New Bing
By Chris Stokel-Walker
Like any tech reporter who spends too much time online, I’ve treated Microsoft’s Bing search engine with little more than disdain since its 2009 release.