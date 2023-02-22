The U.S. Department of Defense has fixed a misconfigured internet-connected cloud server that for the past two weeks had been left accessible to public view without a password, TechCrunch reported . The server, part of Microsoft Azure’s specially designed cloud service for Pentagon customers, contained military emails and other sensitive personnel data but did not host any classified data....
When it comes to profit goals, Brian Armstrong isn’t exactly setting the bar high. Coinbase declared today that it was abandoning the goal it laid out two years ago when it went public to operate “at break even, smoothed out over time,” so that losses sustained during crypto winters would be offset by profits made in good times. Instead, Coinbase said in a shareholder letter accompanying...
