Nvidia’s AI Victory Lap By Amir Efrati · May 24, 2023 5:31 PM PDT

The most important acronym in business right now is AI, but another one—GPU—isn’t far behind. Today’s earnings forecast from chip designer Nvidia, which makes graphics processing units that power ChatGPT and its ilk, shows what surging demand for the data center chip is worth. Nvidia said it expected to generate about $11 billion in revenue in the current fiscal quarter, which ends in...