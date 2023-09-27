Jony Ive, most known for designing the iPhone, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device, The Information reported on Tuesday . SoftBank CEO and investor Masayoshi Son has been involved in at least some aspect of the conversation, according to one of these people, but it is unclear if he will remain involved moving forward. It’s not clear yet what the...
Designer Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman Discuss AI Hardware Project
Jony Ive, the renowned designer of the iPhone, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device, according to two people familiar with the conversations. SoftBank CEO and investor Masayoshi Son has talked to both about the idea, according to one of these people, but it is unclear if he will remain involved.
