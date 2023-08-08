Latest Articles

AI Agenda ai

OpenAI Quietly Releases Web Crawler; ChatGPT Flounders, Bard Flourishes in Latest Usage Data By Stephanie Palazzolo · Aug. 8, 2023 7:30 AM PDT

One of the biggest complaints that ChatGPT users have is the lack of up-to-date information from the web in its models and chatbot. OpenAI’s announcement on Monday night of GPTBot, a web crawler that scrapes sites for data that may be used to improve its future models, could be the company’s answer.It might not be a coincidence that the announcement follows recent news that the number of people...