Disney CEO Bob Iger floated the idea of selling ABC and the company’s cable channels, while also exploring a strategic partnership with another company to distribute ESPN directly to consumers. In a video interview with CNBC from the site of Allen & Co.’s annual Sun Valley conference, Iger said the ABC broadcast network and its cable channels, excluding ESPN, “may not be core to Disney.”...
Opinion uber/lyft
If Gig Workers Are Truly Independent Contractors, Treat Them That Way
The California Supreme Court recently agreed to hear a challenge from labor unions to Proposition 22, which classified gig workers as independent contractors rather than as employees. Many gig workers want to be independent contractors, but Prop 22 doesn’t honor the spirit of what this means. I run a company that works frequently with gig workers, specifically food-delivery and ride-share...
The Big Read startups ai
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
Exclusive startups asia
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
Exclusive semiconductors asia
World’s Largest Chip Maker Rethinks Security, Responding to Pressures on Hiring
HSINCHU, Taiwan—For decades, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip manufacturer, has been notorious for its extreme culture of secrecy and security, designed to both prevent cyberattacks and to ensure that employees and outsiders don’t steal information about the company’s sophisticated manufacturing techniques.
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries