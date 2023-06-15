Disney’s chief financial officer Christine McCarthy is stepping down as she goes on family medical leave starting July 1, the company said on Thursday. She will be replaced on an interim basis by Disney veteran and the current CFO of Disney’s parks and consumer products businesses, Keith Lansberry. McCarthy will remain at Disney as a strategic advisor to help Disney find a new full-time CFO,...
Meta Wants Companies to Make Money Off Its Open-Source AI, in Challenge to Google
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his deputies want other companies to freely use and profit from new artificial intelligence software Meta is developing, a decision that could have big implications for other AI developers and businesses that are increasingly adopting it. Meta is working on ways to make the next version of its open-source large-language model—technology that can...
A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy Startups
Inside the Culture Clash at JPMorgan and WePay
When JPMorgan Chase struck a $400 million deal to buy WePay in late 2017, it pledged that the Bay Area fintech would become “Chase’s payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley,” helping the country’s biggest bank compete with surging startups Stripe and Square and payments companies like PayPal.