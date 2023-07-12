Latest Articles

The Briefing semiconductors media/telecom

What Disney’s Iger Should Do With His Extra Two Years By Martin Peers · July 12, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

Talk about kicking the can down the road. Disney today extended CEO Bob Iger’s contract by two more years, giving him until the end of 2026 to fix the beleaguered House of Mouse. Oh, and he’ll work on a CEO succession plan, the company said, although it made the same comment when it brought Iger back to replace his short-lived successor (the other Bob—Chapek) last November. Yeah, we’ve all...