Bob Iger’s second stint as CEO of Disney will go longer than what was originally planned when he returned to the company last year. Disney said it has extended Iger’s contract through December 31, 2026, two years later than originally planned. The extension provides a “continuity of leadership during the company’s ongoing transformation” and gives Disney and Iger more time to find a successor,...
What Disney’s Iger Should Do With His Extra Two Years
Talk about kicking the can down the road. Disney today extended CEO Bob Iger’s contract by two more years, giving him until the end of 2026 to fix the beleaguered House of Mouse. Oh, and he’ll work on a CEO succession plan, the company said, although it made the same comment when it brought Iger back to replace his short-lived successor (the other Bob—Chapek) last November. Yeah, we’ve all...
