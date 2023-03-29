Latest Articles

facebook

Layoff Uncertainty at Meta Makes 2023 a Year of Distraction By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · March 29, 2023 10:34 AM PDT

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has branded 2023 the “year of efficiency” for his employees. But rolling layoffs and restructuring aimed at streamlining the company are proving to be a major distraction for many anxious employees. Most of the 10,000 people to be laid off in the second round of cuts, announced two weeks ago, won’t be notified until April or May, Meta has...