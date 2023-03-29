Satellite Internet Plans from SpaceX and Others Deserve a Pinch of SaltRead More

Disney Fires Marvel Entertainment Chief Ike Perlmutter

By
Sahil Patel
· · Source: The Information

Disney has laid off Isaac Perlmutter, the chairman of Marvel Entertainment, as the company absorbs the unit into other parts of its business, a Disney spokesman confirmed. Marvel Entertainment is separate from Marvel Studios, which produces the hit superhero films and is overseen by that unit’s president, Kevin Feige. Instead, Marvel Entertainment was responsible for the comic-book company’s...

Layoff Uncertainty at Meta Makes 2023 a Year of Distraction
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · March 29, 2023 10:34 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has branded 2023 the “year of efficiency” for his employees. But rolling layoffs and restructuring aimed at streamlining the company are proving to be a major distraction for many anxious employees. Most of the 10,000 people to be laid off in the second round of cuts, announced two weeks ago, won’t be notified until April or May, Meta has...
Bill Gurley in 2019. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Good Eggs Cuts Its Valuation 94% in Lifeline Financing as More Startups Get Desperate
By Amir Efrati
As more startups struggle to raise money from venture capitalists and approach bankruptcy, they are going to extreme lengths to stay afloat.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups
Don’t Build the Wrong Kind of AI Business
By Ben Parr
At a catch-up coffee a few weeks ago, a founder friend asked me, “What AI thing should we build?” It was the third time that week a founder had asked me the same question.
Block chairman and co founder Jack Dorsey. Photo by Getty
markets
Fintech’s Big Wakeup Call
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs were supposed to transform banking by making it dead simple for users to open savings accounts or pay their bills.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last August. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive startups electric vehicles
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors
By Becky Peterson
A subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s investment fund and an Abu Dhabi investment firm are planning to invest in a multibillion-dollar funding round for SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket company, according to people familiar with the investor discussions.
Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research e-commerce culture
The Skin-Tech Devices Helping Execs Beautify in a Hurry
By Aja Mangum
I’m always 29 at heart,” said Liyia Wu, CEO of ShopShops, a livestream shopping app for fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.
Art by Clark Miller
Surreal Estate real estate
Silicon Valley’s Realtors, Like Its Bankers, Are Having a Tough Month
By Zara Stone
In early March, Ken DeLeon, founder of DeLeon Realty, a Silicon Valley–based brokerage that sold more than $1 billion in homes in 2021, called one of his venture capitalist clients to discuss the purchase of a $20 million–plus megamansion.