Disney has laid off Isaac Perlmutter, the chairman of Marvel Entertainment, as the company absorbs the unit into other parts of its business, a Disney spokesman confirmed. Marvel Entertainment is separate from Marvel Studios, which produces the hit superhero films and is overseen by that unit’s president, Kevin Feige. Instead, Marvel Entertainment was responsible for the comic-book company’s...
